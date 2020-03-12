As of 1 p.m. Thursday, there were no positive COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario County.

UPDATED VERSION:

As concerns grow over the spread of coronavirus, two live presentations that had been scheduled for Thursday evening in Ontario County on COVID-19 were cancelled. Instead, Ontario County Public Health will provide a televised presentation on Tuesday, March 17.

As of Thursday, there were no positive COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario County. However, late Wednesday night Monroe County officials confirmed the first case of the illness in a Rochester-area person.

Ontario County Public Health is working with Finger Lakes Television, channel 1304, Spectrum Cable System, to air the COVID-19 presentation next Tuesday. The exact air time is to be announced.

Meanwhile, Ontario County Public Health encouraged everyone to watch the presentation on Tuesday and stay informed about COVID-19. Officials urged people to share reliable information on their social media pages. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) website has fact sheets in multiple languages.

“Keep yourself healthy by staying up-to-date on flu and pneumonia vaccinations, cover your mouth and nose with your inner elbow when coughing or sneezing and washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soapy water,” stated Public Health. “Please stay home if you are sick and call your doctor if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or fever over 100.50F).”

You call the NYSDOH hotline (1-888-364-3065) for general questions about COVID-19. Ontario County Public Health says it is “working diligently behind the scenes,” adding “the public can help by remaining calm and using habits that prevent the virus from spreading.”

For more information on COVID-19 visit:

Finger Lakes Television Programming Schedule: fingerlakestv.org

New York State Department of Health: health.ny.gov

Ontario County Public Health on Facebook: OCPHealth

