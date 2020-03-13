Members of Rochester Area Fiber Artists are exhibiting their quilting, felting and wearable art pieces in Farmington’s Cobblestone Gallery until April 12.

RAFA is a group of artists that work in fiber based-media such as quilting, surface design, felting, fiber-based jewelry and paper. Its mission is to “support, develop, promote and encourage the creative and professional growth of its members in the fiber arts.” The group is open to all types of fiber artists, but limited to 50 people.

The exhibit will feature work from 18 members. Kathleen Tully Houser, art gallery manager, is displaying quilts, felting and wearable art in the Staff Gallery. One of her pieces uses fabric from her mother’s tablecloth, grandmother’s curtains and children’s christening gowns.

Daily viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.