Ontario County may be are dealing with a possible case of the coronavirus.

The Geneva Police Department was notified on March 12 that a man who was arrested and taken to the Ontario County Jail showed symptoms of the virus.

Police say medical staff tested him for the flu and RSV; both those tests came back negative. Ontario County health officials ordered the man to get tested for the coronavirus; those results are not back yet.

He has since been bailed out of jail and is no longer in custody.

Geneva Police say six members of the department are in self-quarantine after having direct contact with him.

They also are following leads to see where he's been. Geneva Police Chief Michael Passalacqua says they do know the man was in several major cities across the country before going back to Geneva.