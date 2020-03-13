This is a year of recognition for Perinton Ambulance. In addition to celebrating its 55th year of service, the organization was named Business of the Month for February 2020 by the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce.

Perinton Ambulance employs 70 local residents and was established on Sept. 1, 1965. It hosted multiple events for Chamber members and their guests.

Beth Sardone, community outreach coordinator, is the face of Perinton Ambulance at Chamber events and an educator at 17 facilities. As a five-year EMT veteran, she has clocked 114 blood pressure clinics.

Sardone has offered 102 lectures, hosted school tours at the Ambulance facility, read in classrooms and participated at bike rodeos, among her other community outreach efforts.

“On three separate days, seniors came into our Ambulance facility on Turk Hill Road with cardiac issues and said they would only go to the hospital if Beth took them,” she said.

Jon LeRoy has been president of Perinton Ambulance for seven years. His background includes being an EMT for 22 years, including 20 with Perinton Ambulance.

“We are appreciative of all of the donations that enable us to serve our community’s emergency medical needs,” he said.

Perinton Ambulance will hold an open house on May 23 for community members of all ages.