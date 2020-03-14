Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a State of Emergency Saturday and after consultation with the Public Health Commissioner and superintendents of 22 Monroe County School Districts, all public schools in Monroe County will be closed to students beginning Monday, March 16. No word yet on Ontario County districts. Steuben County also closed down all schools March 18 through April 12.

The Greece Central School District closed after an employee of Greece Arcadia Middle School has the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Monroe County.

Now all Monroe County schools have followed.

Rochester City School District

RCSD is closing on Monday.

Greece Central School District

Greece Superintendent Kathleen Graupman announced district schools have closed until further notice.

Brighton

Will be closed on Monday

Spencerport

Will be closed on Monday

Steuben County

Steuben County has declared a state of emergency and is closing schools from March 18 through April 12. Districts in Steuben County are: Addison, Arkport, Avoca, Bath, Bradford, Campbell-Savona, Canisteo-Greenwood, Corning-Painted Post, Hammondsport, Hornell, Jasper-Troupsburg, Prattsburgh and Wayland-Cohocton.

Vertus High School

The charter school at 21 Humboldt S. in Rochester has suspended in-school instruction and has moved to online classes from March 16 through March 20. Students will complete coursework online on Edgenuity.

Rochester Prep

The largest charter school in the area has moved to remote learning at least through March 30. The decision was made by Uncommon Schools, the national chain that operates Rochester Prep.

Our Lady of Mercy

The Catholic school for girls in Brighton will move online until at least until April 13.

Allendale Columbia

The private school in Pitttsford became the first local K-12 school to announce a move to online learning.

Tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Checklist for teachers and parents

Talking with children about coronavirus

Guidance for school and child care

A decision tree for schools

FAQ for administrators