Canandaigua library hosts photography exhibit featuring the works of Norma Davis

CANANDAIGUA — As far back as she can remember, Norma Davis has always loved taking pictures. She admits that these days, her favorite subject matter is her grandchildren, but she and her husband also enjoy traveling, and she always has her camera handy.

An exhibit of her works, “The Beauty of Travel,” opens at Wood Library on Sunday and continues through Friday, April 24.

Their travels have taken the Davises throughout the Adirondacks, as well as the South, including a cruise to the Bahamas, to Maine, one of their favorite destinations throughout the years, to Nova Scotia and to Mackinac Island, Michigan. Two summers ago, they took a cruise to Alaska, and their most recent trip was a drive out west across the upper United States and into the Canadian Rockies.

That trip is the main theme of her current exhibit.

Probably the most thrilling happening on that trip came when a huge grizzly bear walked right in front of the car — and she was able to get some great pictures of him. Lake Moraine was the most breathtaking and her favorite spot. The subject matter of her photographs varies from scenery to flowers to animals and beyond, which will be seen in the exhibit.

Davis said she sees so much of God’s creation all around her, and she loves to capture that. She is an active member of the Creative Imagers Photography Club in Canandaigua and enjoys the various field trips and other activities the club provides.