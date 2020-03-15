This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

As I write this column, coronavirus cases are increasing, the stock and oil markets are disrupted, and, understandably, the public is becoming more and more concerned, wondering, as individuals, what we really know and don’t know, and what we really should and should not do.

Also, The Federal Reserve, in response to the virus, and its possible negative effects on the U.S. and world economies, and possible recessions, has lowered the short-term interest rates. This means that, once again, borrowers will be rewarded, and savers will be punished. Nevertheless, if you are looking at refinancing your mortgage, which we recently discussed, these even lower rates may make the difference in your decision making.

On a different subject, I can’t say that this is the time to “stock up” on food and other supplies before they run out or cost significantly more, if and when things get worse in our communities, but I can say that I am buying a few more things, like paper products and canned foods, than I usually have on hand. But then I tend to stock up anyway.

One thing that I have been thinking about is the certainty that we will be seeing many new financial scams as a result of what many health officials have finally referred to as a pandemic.

By the way, as I have heard and seen them defined, an epidemic is an outbreak of a disease that attacks many people at about the same time and may spread through one or several communities. A pandemic is when an epidemic of a new disease spreads throughout the world.

Here is a summary of some financial scams to watch for, from the Baltimore Sun and the Maryland Attorney General.

Scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus health products that claim to prevent or cure COVID-19, and are using fake emails, texts and social media posts about the illness to steal money and personal information.

Swindlers are posing as authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization, saying that they have information about the virus. They are likely “phishing” attempts to get money or personal information, or they could be trying to download viruses or malware onto computers.

Also, anyone seeking donations to help victims or for research, especially in cash, prepaid credit cards or gift cards, is likely a scammer.

The Maryland attorney general’s office has advised against clicking on suspicious links in emails or online, and have encouraged individuals and businesses to seek information from reliable government sources only, while at the same time being aware of similar looking or sounding phony websites.

Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is warning about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect or cure coronavirus and that investment in such stocks will increase in value. The SEC warns that investors could lose “significant” amounts of money if they invest in companies making fraudulent claims.

Finally, scams also could involve “pump-and-dump” schemes in which promoters hype a stock, get many people to invest, and then sell off their own shares quickly for a profit before the stocks become worthless.

In this uncertain time with people on edge about their finances and future finances, especially if there is a recession, here are some ways to instill a positive money mindset, from mint.com, and a few of my thoughts.

1. Forgive yourself for your past financial mistakes. Everyone has made some, so apologize to yourself, promise you will do your absolute best to not make them in the future, by creating a solid financial plan that you can stick to, and start moving forward.

2. Understand your money mindset. Are you a spender, saver, or a healthy balance of both? Do you impulse buy, especially when you are feeling down or stressed? What really drives you when you have to make a money decision, whether big or small? You can build effective plans and goals once you have a better handle on this.

3. Stop comparing yourself to others. What you see in others may not be what their true finances really are. Set your own attainable financial goals, and don’t try to keep up by going into debt. If you want more, find more income — work harder or longer, or find a second job or an additional source of income.

4. Create a budget that you can stick to, and spend some time every week reviewing and tweaking that budget and your other financial decisions, in order to get some needed positive reinforcement.

Let’s finish up with a few financial jokes to lighten the mood.

• Financial studies are too hard. I always lose interest.

• This is an awfully hard time for me financially. Last month I was unable to pay the bills to my exorcist and as a consequence, I have been repossessed.

• My wife and I had a huge argument last week. She called me gullible and financially irresponsible. I can't wait to see the look on her face when I tell her I just won the Nigerian lottery!

• I’m normally not one to brag about my financial skills, but my credit card company calls me almost every day to inform me that my balance is outstanding!

• I was considering putting this message on my answering machine, but my wife said NO! "Hi. You've reached John. If you are the phone company, I already sent the money. If you are my parents, please send money. If you are my financial aid institution, you didn't lend me enough money. If you are my friends, you owe me money! If you are female, don't worry, I have plenty of money"

STAY SAFE AND SMART until next time.

