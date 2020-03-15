Department of Motor Vehicle Offices in Monroe County are moving to appointment-only services beginning Monday, for safety reasons surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Department of Motor Vehicle Offices in Monroe County are moving to appointment-only services beginning Monday, for safety reasons surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The county's four branches in Rochester, Greece, Henrietta and Irondequoit will continue to be staffed and provide services, but will require an appointment through their website or by calling 585-753-1604. The only walk-up services that will be allowed will be the surrender of a license plate.

The county is also asking that you limit interactions with the Downtown Filing Office to essential business.

Most routine DMV transactions can be completed online.