ROCHESTER, N.Y. - There are eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Monroe County.

Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza made the announcement Sunday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 10.

Mendoza says investigators have begun the contact tracing process on all eight individuals. They are also working to determine if there are any locations where the general public could have been exposed.

One patient is in Rochester General Hospital, one patient is in Unity Hospital, one patient is in Highland Hospital and five patients are at home, according to Mendoza.

Additionally, one City of Rochester firefighter that responded to an EMS call for one of new confirmed cases was potentially exposed to coronavirus, and as a precaution is self-quarantining, according to Mendoza. The firefighter is currently asymptomatic.

All patients are currently in isolation.

