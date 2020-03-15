The death was announced as the total number of New Yorkers diagnosed with the virus rose to 729, the most in any U.S. state.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York has reported its third death in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the latest victim was a 79-year-old woman who had “multiple, major underlying health issues."

The woman died Sunday at an undisclosed hospital in New York City, officials said.

The death was announced as the total number of New Yorkers diagnosed with the virus rose to 729, the most in any U.S. state.

Cuomo said he believes thousands of New Yorkers, possibly tens of thousands, already have the disease.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.