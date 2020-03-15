YMCAs across the region including Canandaigua suspend operations until further notice, with daycare to continue at some locations.

Effective Sunday, March 15: At the direction of the Monroe County Department of Public Health and the Monroe County Executive, and in the interest of public health, the YMCA of Greater Rochester has suspended operations at all locations until further notice.

Other YMCA's in the region including Canandaigua are also closed. Daycare will continue for now at some locations.

Here is the message on YMCA of Greater Rochester website Y We are in unprecedented times. Nevertheless, there are children who need service, and parents who need our child care. Day care will continue in our five already established locations and emergency school age care will be provided at our YMCA facilities. We are diligently working with state and local officials, including the Monroe County Department of Public Health, the New York State Office of Child and Family Services, as well as the Deputy County Executive for Health and Human Services, to create a safe, effective plan to serve as many kids in the community as possible.

A message from our UR Medicine Partners: UR Medicine clinics at the Schottland and Eastside Family YMCA’s will remain open.

The Canandaigua YMCA states it will continue to provide emergency school age care at its facility. "We are diligently working with state and local officials, including the Monroe County Department of Public Health, the New York State Office of Child and Family Services, as well as the Deputy County Executive for Health and Human Services, to create a safe, effective plan to serve as many kids in the community as possible," according to March 15 update at the Canandaigua Family YMCA website