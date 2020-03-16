Empire Access is offering two months of free Internet service to families with students who do not currently have internet at home.

Empire Access is offering two months of free Internet service to families with students who do not currently have internet at home. Starting today, households with K-12 and/or college students can sign up for two months of free Empire Access Internet service with Wi-Fi.

There are no contracts required for this service, and installation is free, Empire announced Monday.

“As a locally owned and operated broadband company, we recognize the need for students to have Internet access at home during their time away from school due to the impacts of the coronavirus,” stated Jim Baase, Empire Access chief operating officer. “We are here for our communities, and ready to help families and students during this challenging time.”

To sign up for this free internet service, families can call 844-502-7089. The Empire Access call center is open 24 hours. This service includes Empire Access standard internet speeds and is available only in existing Empire Access service areas. After two months of free service, standard rates will apply.

The company added it also contacting local school districts to help ensure students without broadband service have the necessary internet access to continue their education.

More information at www.empireaccess.com