New York State announced a special enrollment period for uninsured New Yorkers because of the coronavirus.

The enrollment period previously ended on Feb. 7.

Now, people who enroll in qualified health plans through the state can do so through insurers between now and April 15.

Coverage will be effective starting April 1.

The state says it's doing this so people don't avoid getting medical care for fear of the costs.