More information is learned about the Victor resident who tested positive for COVID-19

CANANDAIGUA — At a press conference sharing limited amounts of details concerning an Ontario County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health Director Mary Beer said at least three people are under mandatory quarantine and fewer than a dozen are under a precautionary quarantine.

With the coronavirus spreading at warp speed throughout the state and country, those numbers are expected to change.

“Is it going to be worse? We’re going to get hit just like the rest of the country,” said Beer, who was joined by Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren, Deputy County Administrator Brian Young and Finger Lakes area health care representatives on Monday.

“We’re trying to mitigate, we’re trying to be on top of it,” Beer said. “Our health care systems are working very hard to stay on top of it.”

Here’s what was known about the county’s first positive case, as of Monday morning.

The woman and her husband live in Victor. Both are in their 50s. She works at the Friendly Home in Brighton, but is not in direct contact with elderly patients there.

She had attended a conference in Florida, and believes she contracted the virus there. They flew back from Florida early last week.

The individual, who already was known to county health officials and was under a preliminary quarantine, went to an urgent care clinic in Farmington on Friday, said Beer, who learned of the positive result Sunday night from a state epidemiologist.

“This individual had been cooperating fully,” Beer said.

According to Michael F. Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of UR Medicine Thompson Health, the patient followed directions that have been shared publicly and wore a mask. Healthcare staff was able to properly prepare and was not exposed, Stapleton said, adding that emergency medical technicians also followed protocols.

“Everything was low risk and she went home,” Stapleton said.

The patient and her husband are now under a mandatory quarantine, Beer said, but the individual is doing well and did not require hospitalization.

The county health office is still determining if contact was made with others and with whom, Beer said.

Beer also said a third patient — a healthcare worker exposed to the virus in Monroe County — is under mandatory quarantine, but is asymptomatic and cooperating.

A county state of emergency was declared Saturday evening, which led to the closing of schools in the county’s nine public school districts through spring break in April, Marren said.

Depending on what happens next, Marren said the state of emergency can be extended.

These are uncharted waters for all governments and events are changing rapidly, Marren said.

“Certainly there’s no playbook that we are following,” Marren said. “This will be a live document that we will certainly be changing on the fly when we feel it will be in the best interests of our county employees and certainly the residents of our county.”

Young called the COVID-19 outbreak an “unprecedented situation” but assured residents the county is prepared to manage this health crisis, as a collaborative team of professionals are working tirelessly and a comprehensive crisis plan is in place to respond to cases.

“We are further making plans to help mitigate and prevent any widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in Ontario County,” Young said.