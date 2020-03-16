The town has temporarily closed all of its town offices, as officials determine when to reopen due to the spread of coronavirus.

Victor Town Court is closed until April 30, according to the town website, https://www.victorny.org/. The town has also temporarily closed all of its town offices, as officials determine when to reopen due to the spread of coronavirus.

Residents may call the Town Hall with questions or concerns, at 585 742-5080.