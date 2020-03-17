Operations will continue, but with limited contact with public

Local towns are announcing staff availability and use of town facilities.

The town of Hopewell will continue normal operations with all staff reporting, but with an attempt to limit face-to-face contact with customers, according to Supervisor Theodore Bateman.

Because of the presence of the novel coronavirus in Ontario County and elsewhere, residents are asked to use the town website, telephone or email when attempting to contact town staff and/or do business.

Staff will be able to assist by appointment only on a staff-availability basis.

Residents who exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 illness or have been exposed to someone who has are asked to refrain from visiting Town Hall or scheduling an appointment.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will update our protocol as warranted,” Bateman said in a prepared statement.

Richmond

With the ever-changing concerns regarding the coronavirus COVID-19, changes are being made at the Richmond Town Hall.

Supervisor Daryl Marshall said essential services will continue to be provided to the community while making every effort to limit the impact this health risk will have on residents.

All board meetings, including sub committees, will be cancelled through the end of March.

All Richmond recreation programs will also be cancelled through April 13.

All departments will be limited to department heads only, and backup staff will be asked to stay home.

The public also is asked to limit their interactions with town offices to phone calls and emails. If it is necessary to come to the Town Hall in person, Marshall said to follow the public health advisory and if you do not feel well, please stay home.

There are also changes being made to the Town Court schedule. Town Court at the Richmond Town Hall has been suspended until April 30.

The Town Clerk’s office has an additional posting regarding changes to her office.

The town website will be updated as changes occur.

“I would like to thank everyone in advance for their understanding and cooperation,” Marshall said in a prepared statement.

For information

To reach Hopewell Town Hall, call 585-394-0036 and select the appropriate extension or visit www.townofhopewell.org. To reach Richmond Town Hall, visit www.townrichmond.digitaltowpath.org.