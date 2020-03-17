Local youth recently participated in Monroe County’s 4-H public presentations event at Irondequoit Public Library.

Every year, 4-H members design presentations based on a topic of their choice and share it with an audience. Alumni said this program is the most important project of their 4-H career.

Volunteer evaluators Mary Hull and Rachel Lawrick watched the presentations and asked questions. They offered feedback during individual conferences with each participant. Teen evaluators Maddie Basset and Bea Freeman were able to develop their leadership skills.

Participants utilized different presentation methods, including PowerPoint slides and tri-fold posters and demonstrations.

Abigail Dayton demonstrated how to make dog treats from home. Her dog, Henry, made a guest appearance as her taste-tester.

“I enjoyed presenting, because I was able to share a homemade dog treat recipe that was healthy, easy to make and cheap,” Dayton said. “I like to practice speaking in front of people, because I know it’s an important skill to have in life.”

Parents helped prepare rooms for the night and cheered on all of the kids as they presented.

“From choosing and researching a topic they are passionate about, to organizing their ideas into a cohesive and understandable presentation, creating the visual and demonstrative aspects, and finally sharing their topic with the audience and answering questions, each aspect supports their personal and professional development in a supportive and celebratory environment,” Garth Freeman said.

Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development for information.