Reliant Community Credit Union and Lyons National Bank recently partnered with Catholic Charities of Wayne County to provide financial education programming in all 11 high schools.

The financial education workshops are provided at no cost to students through Healthy Relationships of the Finger Lakes, a Catholic Charities program.

Reliant and LNB developed the financial education curriculum being taught in the workshops. Topics covered include getting paid, budgeting, saving money, wise spending practices, debit cards versus credit cards and fees. Members of the Reliant and LNB teams attend workshops at the schools to present the curriculum to students and allow time for questions.

“Catholic Charities is proud to be collaborating with other organizations around Wayne County,” said Melissa McCauley, program manager for Healthy Relationships. “LNB and Reliant Community Credit Union were wonderful to work with and provided students a wonderful opportunity to gain financial literacy.

“The students were engaged and felt comfortable asking the LNB and Reliant employees lots of questions. One student said, ‘I had no idea there was a difference between a debit and credit card.’ Another student said, ‘This is amazing. My parents set up an account for me, but nobody really explained it. I’m glad I learned how to work my own account.’

“Financial literacy and education are powerful tools to a successful future, and we are so grateful to LNB and Reliant Community Credit Union for providing this opportunity to Wayne County students through our collaboration.”