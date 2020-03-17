Lyons Main Street Program recently named Mack’s Body Shop, 37 Forgham St., Lyons, as its Business of the Month.

Mack Detorio opened Mack’s Body Shop on Water Street in 1945. His son Jack later took over the business.

As the business grew, Jack moved from Water Street to its current location and operated the body shop until 1999. That’s when technician Gary Shumway purchased the business. On March 17, Shumway will celebrate 45 years with Mack’s Body Shop.

With seven employees, Mack’s Body Shop offers collision and mechanical services for all vehicles. Used cars are available for purchase.

When asked what makes his business successful, Shumway credited “word of mouth and the fact that [they] stand behind [their] work.”

Mack’s Body Shop is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Call (315) 946-4691 for information.