Despite intermittent snowfall this year, families and local businesses made creative snow sculptures for the village of Newark’s annual snowman contest.

Entries were judged on overall impressions.

Mayor Jonathan Taylor presented the Best Residential Sculpture Award and $100 prize donated by Premier Martial Arts to Kim Lucianovic and Lucy Sullivan.

The Best Business Sculpture Award, which comes with pizza and the snowman trophy, went to junior members of Newark-Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance.