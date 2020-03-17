This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

ROCHESTER — A patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died at Rochester General Hospital, according to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Today, I am reporting that a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away at Rochester General Hospital. This is our first confirmed death related COVID-19 in Monroe County.

“Out of respect for their privacy, I cannot release details about this patient other than to say there were complicating factors that contributed to the death.

“My sincerest condolences to this patient’s family and friends.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, five of those people are currently hospitalized. Seventy-nine others are under mandatory quarantine.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says they will begin doing temperature checks of everyone trying to enter the county office building on Wednesday.

This developing story will be updated.