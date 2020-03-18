Dear Braves family:

We are heartbroken. Closing our schools was painful, yet necessary. We will miss our students and our entire Canandaigua City School District community members so very much.

In the past few days, the professionalism and compassion of our faculty and staff has been stunning. People who routinely go above and beyond to provide a safe, inclusive, loving education have stepped it up, yet again.

In short order, our teachers have prepared packets to go home with students, established online protocols to make these weeks as accessible and manageable as possible, provided reassurance to students and families, and buoyed spirits. Our staff have done all of this as well, while also strengthening cleaning routines and safety guidelines. Our administrative team sent home contact sheets with phone numbers for critical team members in areas such as IT, administration, instruction, health, mental health and related services.

We know the moment we release something, it is likely to change, based on county and/or state protocol given the quickly changing landscape of this virus, thus our website has constantly updated information on it. We are in constant contact with the appropriate authorities and will do everything we can to provide the best education possible under these circumstances. The Spot and other dedicated community members are working together to provide continuity of food to our community.

We are in this together. Our district has a commendable can-do spirit, rooted in a deep love of what we do and for the students we serve. Now, more than ever, we are "One Community, Transforming Lives."

On behalf of the Board of Education, be well, be safe, stay positive and let us know how we can be of assistance.

Jeanie Grimm is president of the Canandaigua City School District Board of Education.