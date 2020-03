A Wolcott woman faces harassment and other charges after allegedly choking a male victim in front of a juvenile during a domestic incident.

Amber L. Rapholz, 34, was charged Monday, March 16, with second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Rapholz was transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment and is to appear May 7 in Village of Wolcott Court.