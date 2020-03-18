No one under 18 will be allowed into the medical centers and should not accompany loved ones to their medical appointment, with few exceptions

The VA Lakes Healthcare System has adopted adopts “No Visitors” policy due to concerns with COVID-19. The policy applies to the VA facilities in Bath and Canandaigua.

No one under 18 will be allowed into the medical centers and should not accompany loved ones to their medical appointment. Exceptions to this policy will be in compassionate cases, when veterans are in their last stages of life on hospice units. Veterans coming in for appointments should call prior to coming in if they are exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

“In addition, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is screening everyone who comes to the medical center at both campuses and at the Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Entry at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center is through the Fort Hill Avenue entrance. At the Bath VA Medical Center, the entrance is on Veterans Avenue. This effort may delay entry to the building, and we encourage Veterans to arrive earlier for their appointments,” VA stated.

In accordance with CDC guidance and VA protocols, people known to be at risk for COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System encourages veterans and staff to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call VA before going to the facility. For more information about the coronavirus, visit: