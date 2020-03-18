If you have town business to do, email or call Canandaigua staff first

CANANDAIGUA — The town of Canandaigua has released updated information regarding its response to the novel coronavirus.

Town officials said they are ready and able to respond to the needs of the community as they arise and are taking a number of proactive and precautionary measures to plan for the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The Town Hall is open for business from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but with a very limited staff for those who have no other option than to come to the building.

Anyone entering the Town Hall or highway building is asked to sign a log-in including the person’s name, address, phone number, and the date of entry for the purposes of knowing who is needed to contact if there is an exposure situation.

The town’s Transfer Station will be open normal hours; however, everyone is asked to please remain in your vehicle. Employees will take trash out of the vehicle for you. Please respect the recommended six-foot distance (social distancing) recommendation for the health of town employees.

All residents are encouraged to use email with town staff (or phone 585-394-1120, if needed. Email addresses for staff are available on each department page on the town’s website: townofcanandaigua.org. Staff is continuously monitoring email and will respond as quickly as possible. All permit applications and forms are available through the town’s website and may be submitted electronically during this time period.

All in-person meetings, committee meetings, and volunteer meetings are being postponed through March 31.

Water bills may be mailed to the town of Canandaigua. If a meter reading is needed in the event it cannot be read with town equipment, a photo of the meter can be submitted to the town by sending a text to 585-474-4258.

The town will be providing regular communication and updates through the town’s Facebook page, MailChimp (email notifications), and the news page on the town’s website. To sign up for email notifications from the town, please visit townofcanandaigua.org and click the orange bar near the bottom of the homepage. If you know someone with limited or no internet access, please share these communications with them or encourage them to call Town Hall at the number above.

Pursuant with the governor’s executive order, the town of Canandaigua has reduced staff by 50%, and only essential personnel are reporting.

All departments are able to work remotely to ensure the continued communication and operation of our services to our residents. Email communication is strongly encouraged.

The town of Canandaigua has acquired additional VPN access and laptops to enable more staff to work remotely from home to keep responding to our residents’ needs.

The town and city’s senior program that is held weekly on Thursday mornings at Outhouse Park is cancelled indefinitely.

The Highway Department remains operational on a rotating basis to ensure that exposure to one employee does not impact the full workforce; enacting a half on / half off rotating schedule.

The Town Court is closed for 45 days through May 1.

Finance operations including the annual audit and other normal operations are continuing through mostly remote work.

Town park facilities remain open including walking trails. However, please be advised that the playground facilities are not being sanitized.

Fire departments and emergency service responders remain ready, willing and able to respond. However, if you contact them and are exhibiting systems associated with COVID-19 please notify them by phone so that they can be prepared.