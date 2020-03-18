The Museum of Wayne County History is offering local history articles on its website during the state of emergency.

At the direction of the Wayne County Department of Health, districts closed all schools and canceled extracurricular activities. The museum is uploading articles on Mondays-Fridays about local history during the closure for parents and caregivers to download or read with their children.

“Generally the museum would be frequented by students and their relatives during a school break,” said Larry Ann Evans, executive director. “This is an unprecedented time where even the museum is shut down to avoid the spread of COVID-19. We thought that uploading local history online could be a great way to disseminate our history while keeping ‘social distance.’”

To access the articles, visit waynehistory.org and navigate to the Virtual Tour & Education page. This section offers a Google 360 tour of the museum’s exhibition rooms, local history links and a section of the museum’s theatrical production, “A Night in the Slammer; A Day in the Clink.”

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger (mpnnow.com/subscribenow).