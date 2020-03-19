This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

There are now a total of three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario County.

Ontario County Public Health announced that figure Thursday, noting that while the first case was travel-acquired, the second and third were community-acquired.

One of the positive cases is a student at Canandaigua Middle School, who is recovering and feeling better at this time. The teen and family and currently under quarantine and being monitored by Public Health.

Ontario County Public Health is in the process of completing contact investigations of both community-acquired cases.

A statement Thursday from Canandaigua school district Superintendent Jamie Farr reads, in part: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family impacted by the information released by the Department of Health this evening confirming one of our middle school students has tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed, but not confirmed, that the case was contracted when the student traveled to another part of the state a couple of weeks ago and was then in attendance at school for two days after traveling. I am happy to report that I did spend a little time on the phone with the family this afternoon and they all remain in great spirits and the student with the confirmed case is feeling much better and is nearly fully returned to good health." He could not go into specifics due to confidentiality and privacy concerns, he noted.

A release from Public Health notes: "Due to the sheer number of people gathered in school settings, a case of COVID-19 in an Ontario County school district was expected at some point. All community members and families of the Canandaigua School district should be alert to COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath."

Farr's statement echoed that analysis: "... none of us should find this news surprising. It is likely that every community, as well as everyone in our own beloved community, might have or will have, at come point, an exposure to COVID-19. We will continue to be diligent and communicate as we realize this kind of news can create concerns and anxiety during a time of such uncertainty."

Farr added that the district's custodial and maintenance crews have disinfected all school district facilities since the district closed.

Public Health reminded the community to continue social distancing and noted that most people do not need to be tested, only sick people with severe symptoms or certain risk factors; COVID-19 testing must be ordered by a healthcare provider.