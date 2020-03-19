Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is distributing $60,000 worth of Impact Grants to eight organizations in 2020.

Funded projects include vital work to preserve and showcase canal heritage, and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities.

“We appreciate the incredible work these communities and organizations do to strengthen the Canalway Corridor as a vibrant place to live, work and play,” said Bob Radliff, executive director. “These projects will inspire more people to connect to our historic waterway and explore New York’s rich heritage.”

The village of Brockport received $7,000 to restore a mural on Main Street depicting a scene from Peter Spier’s “The Erie Canal.” The town of Lyons received $7,000 to design and implement a sustainable garden space alongside Lock 27.

Grants range from $2,000 to $12,000 and will leverage an additional $515,291 in private and public project support.

Funding also went to a civil engagement field trip for teen girls and an exhibit showcasing inspirational women in Seneca Falls, an exhibit at Buffalo Canalside, interpretive signs in the city of Oneida, a paddling access site on the Oswego River, and a field school environmental lab on the Glens Falls Feeder Canal.