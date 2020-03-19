This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

LYONS — Officials in Wayne and Livingston counties reported Thursday afternoon the counties' first confirmed cases of COVID-19. Each had confirmed one case.

According to the Wayne County Public Health Department, an individual undergoing short-stay rehabilitation at DeMay Living Center in Newark has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is currently being isolated at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and monitored by Wayne County Public Health, according to health officials.

Health officials are also conducting tracing of the patient's contacts.

For Wayne County-specific information on COVID-19, you can email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us or call 315-946-5749. Starting March 20, you can call the Wayne County Public Health Hotline at 315-946-5700.

If you are not sick but have basic questions about COVID-19, call the New York State Hotline at 888-364-3065.

In Livingston County, according to Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez, a Geneseo man in his 80s sought treatment at a hospital in Monroe County on March 17, where he was tested for COVID-19 and kept overnight with symptoms. The Livingston County Department of Health was notified of this positive case two days later.

The patient was released from the hospital and is currently at home under mandatory quarantine.

"Our department will immediately commence outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations," Rodriguez said.