Belhurst Winery in Geneva is one of the wineries offering curb-side pickup, flat shipping rates and discounts during restrictions due to coronavirus.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Belhurst Winery in Geneva is one of a number of wineries in the Finger Lakes region offers curb-side pickup as well as flat shipping rates and discounts during restrictions due to the spread of coronavirus.

Belhurst Winery announced it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for curb-side pickup of wine, beer and gift items from its shop at 4069 W. Lake Road.

Check websites, Facebook pages or call the winery you are interested in to find out what they offer.