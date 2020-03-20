Mrs. Kasha Davis, aka Ed Popil, of Fairport, recently joined various celebrities in reading children’s books for “Save with Stories” on Instagram.

Davis is featured alongside stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon and Reese Witherspoon. “Save with Stories” was founded by actors Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner.

“I’m passionate about the future and well-being of our children,” Davis said. “I’ve written two books and four original songs that coincide with the work we do with ‘Imagination Station’ at Blackfriars Theatre. When I saw ‘Save with Stories,’ I knew it was a good fit — celebs volunteering to read stories for kids at home during this time of crisis.

As a former contestant of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Davis was asked to submit a video once she offered her participation. Her “Little Eddie P” books draw from her life experience, as well as guidance from her parents and siblings on loving her genuine self.

“Save with Stories” is a new fund for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry focused on getting food and educational supplies to kids. Donations are accepted at bit.ly/394vigz or by texting SAVE to 20222 for a one-time $10 gift.