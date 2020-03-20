The Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids recently celebrated Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action as a day of activism where youth across the nation work to become the first tobacco-free generation.

Youth tobacco rates are at a 20-year high due to e-cigarettes; 40% of high school students admit to using a form of e-cigarette. In New York, tobacco use kills approximately 28,000 adults annually and leaves around 750,000 with smoking-related illness.

“The Reality Check youth play an important role in educating the community and their friends and peers about the impacts of tobacco use,” said Joseph Potter, director of the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes. “They are also a tremendous force for change and have planned their activities for Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action for many months. This year, they are doing their important work from their homes and we look forward to seeing and hearing their stories and perspectives through social media.”

Reality Check groups, including those from Clyde-Savannah and Waterloo high schools, plan to “Air Out Big Tobacco’s Dirty Laundry” and create games to educate their peers on the dangers of tobacco. Groups are going to reach out to local elected officials expressing their personal stories related to tobacco and how it impacted their lives.

Given the current circumstances and the need for social distancing, youth participated in Take

Down Tobacco National Day of Action by completing activities online. These include the “I #TakeDownTobacco Because …” poster activity. Visit takedowntobacco.org to see how youth are combating smoking rates and trends.

Anyone wanting to get involved with Reality Check or learn more about Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action can email abigail.clark@lung.org or visit smokefreefingerlakes.com for information.