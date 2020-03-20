The village of Newark saw a 183% increase in the dollar amount of commercial/industrial construction projects in 2019 over 2018.

Construction activity in the village included IEC’s new building at Silver Hill Technology Park, Byrne Dairy’s new building, additions at Spinco and Fresenius Kidney Care Freedom Center, and building projects at V Technical Textiles, Wegmans and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

There was a 272% rise from 2018 to 2019 in the residential area. New projects are anticipated in 2020, including the initial phase of a market rate 84-unit multifamily dwelling complex with garages and a clubhouse.