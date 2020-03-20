The New State Teachers Union is calling on U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to waive state testing mandates for children in grades 3-8 as New York schools are shut down to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The union believes that even if schools re-open in April, students would not have time to prepare for the tests.

“This is not the time to create more stress for our kids,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “It is critical that the federal government step up now and waive mandated state testing for all kids for the rest of this school year and the duration of this crisis.”

The union says it's working with the state Education Department and state Board of Regents to ensure the federal government waives other mandates and that no school is penalized.

