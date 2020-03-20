The Ontario Chamber of Commerce named Ryndock Realty LLC, 1250 state Route 104, as its Business of the Month for March 2020.

With Sylvia Ryndock as managing broker/owner and Mark Ryndock as co-owner, the company was established in November 2016 after Sylvia’s affiliations with local real estate companies. She earned her license as a New York state real estate salesperson in 2004 and as a NYS real estate broker in 2016.

The Ryndocks recently added a drop spot at the office for nonperishable food item donations that go to the Ontario Food Pantry. They renovated and opened their most recent office in March 2019.

“[It] took persistence and hard work, and we hope this will be a spark for other businesses to locate in the Big Lots Plaza,” Sylvia said. “Our vision is to become a big part of the Ontario community that we thoroughly embrace and enjoy.”

Ryndock Realty employs four realtors and sports the motto “Where Out Heart is in Your Home.” Mark was raised in Walworth and is a 46-year resident. Sylvia has lived in Ontario for 38 years. They will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in July.

Call (315) 333-1272, email sylviasellzhomes@gmail.com or visit ryndockrealty.com for information.

The Business of the Month program recognizes new and established Ontario business owners. Honorees appear on local news media, the Chamber’s website and the business development lobby display at Ontario Town Hall. Additional recognition includes a photo/feature plaque for the business and introductions at the Chamber’s annual awards banquet in September.