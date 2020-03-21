This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

We’ve never seen anything like it: empty shelves, vacant crosswalks, handmade signs posted in storefront windows. The pandemic has interrupted our businesses, our schools, our places of worship.

The virus is changing personal landscapes. It’s invading everything familiar; making us feel less confident. For some, the days are deep with worry; for others, it’s just an annoyance, a disruption. But for all of us — it’s real.

Life feels turned around. Maybe your child’s desk and your home office are at opposite ends of the dining room table. Maybe you’re still searching for the best WiFi spots in your house — hoping to Zoom between your corporate meeting and your teen’s class discussion (which all go well until your middle schooler fires up Fortnite).

You may be worried how you’re going to make ends meet. It’s possible you’ve never been unemployed until this past week. And beside dealing with the emotional void, you don’t know how long you can honestly provide for your family.

It may be your business that is on hold for the first time ever. Will your employees and your customers come back? Will you be here for them to come back to?

And then there’s the actual coronavirus striking our most vulnerable. A lot of us help care for our aging parents who certainly can’t afford an assault on the lungs. Nor can we let the virus near a loved one who is in remission after kicking cancer for the third time. These are real, all-consuming fears.

I’ve learned that sometimes the best way to battle something so overwhelming is to not battle it at all — instead, go join someone else’s battle. Before you know it, several battles have been won, including your own; “in helping others, you help yourself.”

Try and use this time to take care of each other, take care of this cherished city and the people who work and reside in it. Take care of your neighbors. Remember your places of business — especially the ones that know your name. Spend some time in the kitchen with your stranded college kid — go beyond mac and cheese. Play a few board games with the whole family. Maybe your grandchildren can teach you how to “snap” — the filters really are fun — and it may be a surprising way to connect while practicing social distancing.

This is quite a time we are living in, but make sure to recognize that it’s time we will never get back — so choose your battles wisely.

Jennifer Reed is executive editor of Messenger Post Media.

Extraordinary times, extraordinary people



Messenger Post Media is placing all its coronavirus stories in front of the paywall, for everyone to have free access. Our local journalists are out in the community braving the front lines in order to report on extraordinary people in extraordinary times. And when this is behind us, please support your local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

