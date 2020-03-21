It's no optical illusion: This special tilting barn in Canandaigua endures the ages

CANANDAIGUA — Just drive down Grandview Park toward East Street and the city of Canandaigua. You’ll see it. You can’t help but see it.

Of course, any which way you look at it you might have to rub your eyes and do a double take.

"Did you know your barn … " Yes, June Davis, the owner, and her daughter, Donna Dillon, caretaker of the red barn and grounds around it, know it’s leaning — it’s been that way for years and years.

And they’ve heard about it for years and years. Do you know how many people tell Davis her barn is going to tip over? More than you can count.

“That cracks me up,” Davis said.

The barn looks like it’s leaning, but Dillon thinks it’s actually sinking.

“We used to park the car in there and when you parked the car in there, you drove straight," said Dillon, a 31-year bus driver for the Canandaigua City School District. "You go in the barn now, it goes right downhill.”

People who live nearby must be accustomed to it by now. A family across the street pays no notice to the barn’s lean as they unload groceries from the car. A young man walking down the street is more interested in his phone call than what he sees every day on the street.

Still, while the Leaning Tower of Pisa is among the seven wonders of the world, the leaning barn of Canandaigua is a wonder, too, especially for those who live it and therefore love it all the more.

For Rod Dillon, Donna’s husband, everytime he sees it he appreciates it, if not wonders how it still remains standing after all these years.

“I think it’s got character,” he said. “It sticks out in the neighborhood. It’s unique.”

Davis, who worked for the Canandaigua school district as treasurer before retiring, moved here in 1966. Donna Dillon, who was 5 at the time, said the barn was much straighter when she was growing up than it is now. It's only been in the last, oh, 25 years or so, when the barn has developed a really noticeable lean, although she did let on that she fielded questions about it when she was still in high school.

Also, she added, the barn was straightened once in the 1970s. Davis said her barn has been roofed and painted — and Dillon makes sure it’s seasonally decorated. New flooring was added and electricity put in back in the 1990s, around the time Davis’ husband, Sune, passed away.

“It’s a good old barn but ‘old’ is the operative word,” Davis said. “It was old when I got here.”

So are the memories.

A doghouse under the stairs to the second floor was home to the family’s bluetick hound back in the day. Davis used to park her car inside, and so did Dillon: Her VW Bug’s window wouldn’t roll up.

The Dillons’ son Danny, now 23, would play games such as table tennis inside.

“My son spent a lot of hours in this barn, probably more than I did growing up. His buddies, the first time they’d go in the barn, were like, ‘Are you sure we should be in here?’” Donna Dillon said. “On a windy day, it’s a little eerie in there.”

Lots of creaks and whistles, for sure, but not a lot of worries. If it falls down someday, it falls down.

“It’s not going to hit me or anything and so I don’t really worry about it,” Davis said.

While the lean is noticeable, consider a different perspective.

Picture the nearby catalpa tree that’s well over 100 years old, according to Rod Dillon, who says its girth has been measured to determine its age. The tree, which stands tall near the barn, has big leaves like pontoons — the kind of leaves you just can’t use a leaf blower to clear the yard in the fall, Donna Dillon said.

When it’s in bloom, the tree has big, white gorgeous flowers, Dillon said, the kind that in concert with the red barn paint quite the country scene.

And despite the close proximity of the city, it is rural in this picture because her house sits in the town of Canandaigua, Davis noted.

“If I lived on the other side I’d be a city person," Davis said. "I’m rural by one blacktop.”

So picture and savor that country view, which Davis enjoys from her back porch. All of a sudden, the barn’s tilt isn’t all that noticeable anymore.

Maybe everything else is cockeyed because the barn is just perfect.

“It’s part of me. It’s my comfort zone,” Davis said. “I sit here and look at it. It’s like my life.”