A roundup of information from throughout the area

GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health is asking for community help to secure supplies that will be needed during a surge situation of patients with COVID-19.

FLH is soliciting in-kind donations of N95 masks, ear loop masks, isolation masks and hand sanitizer, preferably with 70% or above 60% alcohol, for Geneva General Hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and long-term care facilities.

Donations can be dropped off at the GGH loading dock and marked Attn: Lara Turbide, Community Services. The loading dock is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Call 315-787-4053 or email lara.turbide@flhealth.org for information.

FARMINGTON

Town operations affected by coronavirus

Because of the growing concern with the COVID-19 virus and guidance provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, town offices will be operating with reduced staff and closed to the general public except by appointment only.

Town officials are closely monitoring the situation and will update the protocol as warranted.

To contact town departments directly, call 315-986-8100 and use Option 1 for the town clerk; Option 2 for Town Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe; Option 3 for building/code enforcement; and Option 4 for the assessor.

For the the Water and Sewer Department, call 585-924-3158. For the Highway Department, call 315-986-5540.

VICTOR

Boy Scout seeks bench donations

Victor High School senior Jared Phillips, of Boy Scout Troop 60, is building four wooden benches for Boughton Park as his Eagle Scout project.

The benches will be installed along the trails in the spring to be used as rest stops for hikers, runners and bicyclists. Dedications cost $250 and include a commemorative plaque and choice of locations.

To donate, visit victorhikingtrails.org/vhtform.php or call 585-406-1274.

CANANDAIGUA

Thompson grant applications due April 15

Nonprofit organizations with programs to improve community health and wellness within the service area of UR Medicine Thompson Health are encouraged to apply for Mary Clark Thompson Community Health Grants by April 15.

These grants enable the F.F. Thompson Foundation to invest directly in projects and organizations benefiting the health of the community. Grants awarded through an application process range from $500 to $2,500.

Call 585-396-6155 or visit thompsonhealth.com/Foundation/Mary-Clark-Thompson-Grants for information.

SHORTSVILLE

New members welcome to Red Jacket Rotary

The Red Jacket Rotary Club of Shortsville meets for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at Ray’s Restaurant, 2510 Rochester Road, Canandaigua.

New members are welcome. Red Jacket Rotary always needs “dynamic, fun-loving people who have an interest in serving both the local community and the world.”