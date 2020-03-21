Let me offer this personal message of openly thanking those whose spirit and willingness to voluntarily create the podcast, “Ontario County History and Culture,” as well as the dedicated Finger Lakes TV staff who provided their high-quality technical support, direction and expertise.

As virtually everyone realizes, the keys to a successful outcome of any worthwhile undertaking are communication, cooperation, and coordination among and between the participants. Our project team exemplified those traits, which resulted in an enjoyable effort to bring thoughtful, thinking people together, doing really good stuff for lots of good reasons, for a really good community.

Numerous people had a hand in making this project happen, and they deserve being complimented by name: Preston Pierce, Judi Cermak, Ed Varno, Ethan Fogg, Doug Finch, John Goodwin, former Mayor Ellen Polimeni, Fred and Nancy Goodnow, Assemblyman Brian Kolb, Valerie Knoblauch and Sheriff Kevin Henderson. Also, I’d like to thank my friend Jim Rose for his timely help and the Finger Lakes TV staff: Kyle Krenzer, Chris Chermak and Lenore Friend.

From a generational perspective, this venture was developed to serve and benefit all residents, all visitors, all ages and all walks of life, for unknown years to come.

Such collaboration across the community is all always heartening, and I encourage everyone to tune in on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Pandora or the Finger Lakes Television website at ochc.fingerlakestv.org.

George Herren

Canandaigua