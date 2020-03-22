Counties have significant responsibilities for public safety, human services and other critical functions critical in response to pandemic

The National Association of Counties (NACo) called on federal policymakers to ensure America’s 3,069 county governments are eligible for the State Stabilization Fund and other essential supplemental federal aid resources.

“Counties are on the front lines of responding to the coronavirus pandemic,” stated NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “We are investing huge sums in immediate public health and public safety needs, and at the same time, we will be experiencing massive declines in revenue.”

“America’s counties employ about one percent of the U.S. population, or 3.6 million people. Counties support over 1,900 public health departments – the ground troops in the CDC’s fight against the outbreak – and nearly 1,000 hospitals,” stated NACo. “Counties also have significant responsibilities for public safety, human services and other critical functions.”

For more and to see a map of counties and their response levels, see the website



