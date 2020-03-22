Effective March 22 at 8 p.m., motorists without E-ZPass will go through cash lanes and be billed through the mail, by the license plate.

The Thruway Authority is implementing emergency toll procedures because of the coronavirus outbreak. Effective this Sunday at 8 p.m., motorists without an E-ZPass will go through the cash lanes without collecting a ticket.

Instead, tolls will be billed through the mail, by the license plate.

The registered owner of the vehicle will receive a bill in about 30 days that can be paid through the Thruway Authority’s website.