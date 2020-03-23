Regional Transit Service announced its bus pass credit policy for customers that purchased a five consecutive day or 31-day bus pass, but are unable to take trips due to the coronavirus.

Bus passes that have not been used/activated can be used when fares are reinstated. Customers can bring or mail used/activated passes to RTS, Attn: Accounting, 1372 E. Main St., Rochester, New York, 14609. Be sure to include name and address.

Pass replacements will be sent out once the remaining value is verified and fares are reinstated. Call (585) 288-1700 or visit myrts.com for information.