Ontario County Public Health reported Monday three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10 countywide. As of Monday, none of the people with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

Ontario County Public Health updates its website daily

Public Health on the site says people are asking for the names of the towns or cities that have had positive COVID-19 cases. Public Health response is:

“There is not one area of Ontario County or any one town more affected by COVID-19 than another. Cases and their contacts are under mandatory quarantine and are visited daily by public health workers (including weekends) to be sure they are in their homes. Residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 are not out in the community. Additionally, just because a person with COVID-19 lives in a certain town does not mean he or she acquired the virus in that town.

“Knowing the town does nothing to protect the public at this point, staying home does.”

Only sick people who have severe symptoms or certain risk factors are being tested. COVID-19 testing must be ordered by a healthcare provider.

Public Health is also getting calls requesting COVID-1 lab results.

“Multiple hospital systems are testing residents. COVID-19 tests are being sent to several different labs. Returned lab results are varying greatly. It is taking quite a while to get results back in some cases. (Ontario County Public Health does not have control over when results are reported to us.) For those awaiting results, call the medical provider who collected the sample and ask them to be sure the sample made it to the lab.