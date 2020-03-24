Pittsford Mendon High School advanced two 1,600-meter runners to the 2020 New York State Indoor Track and Field Championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

In this meet, athletes compete against each other regardless of classification, or school size.

Senior Jimmy Smith placed 28th overall in Federation results — all school types — with a time of 4 minutes, 35.59 seconds.

Senior Sam Lawler, this season’s MVP for Section V Class B boys track, placed second for public high schools and fourth overall in Federation results with a time of 4:19.5.

Smith and Lawler will run cross-country and track and Siena College and Syracuse University, respectively, next year.