As of Tuesday morning, there were 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Monroe County, with 13 people hospitalized, seven of those in intensive care units.

Monroe County on Tuesday reported its third COVID-19 related death.

The latest case was at Strong Memorial Hospital. Two previous deaths were reported with patients at Unity and Rochester General hospitals.

Details such as age and gender on the latest individual were not released. The person was confirmed or strongly suspected to be positive for the illness from the point of arriving at the hospital, and appropriate protocols were followed throughout, said hospital spokesman Chip Partner: "There is not concern related to disease spread."

The county reported the first two deaths on March 17 and on Monday, respectively.

