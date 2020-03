MACEDON — Firefighters worked to get a large, fully-involved barn fire in Macedon under control on Tuesday night.

News 10NBC’s crew at the scene on Canandaigua Road said the fire was just getting under control at around 11 p.m., but there was still smoke.

Firefighters said there was equipment, feed and livestock in the barn, and that some of the livestock made it out, and some died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.