Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recently announced a job portal that will connect essential businesses looking to expand their workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic and individuals across the community who are healthy and looking for work.

Bello announced a concerted effort to direct employers looking to hire workers and residents seeking work to a single platform. Job-seekers and employers are encouraged to use the RochesterWorks system.

“During a time when we’re asking the vast majority of our residents to stay home and stop the spread of the virus, certain essential businesses must ramp up their operations to meet the needs of our community,” Bello said. “This centralized resource through RochesterWorks will serve to connect those businesses with our healthy workforce. Just as we centralize emergency response efforts in our county, I am asking we do the same regarding our labor supply and demand during this emergency.”

Businesses and job seekers can visit monroecounty.gov/works to post and explore job opportunities. Residents with limited internet access are encouraged to call (585) 258-3500.

"RochesterWorks is proud to work with our primary partner, the county of Monroe and the county executive, to provide our local employers the opportunity to post very efficiently their current employment openings, especially those in response to COVID-19,” said Peter Pecor, executive director of RochesterWorks. “We have a local talent pool ready and able to fill those positions identified and connected through our online tools."

