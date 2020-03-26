Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alexandra Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently joined the Elmira College chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society.

Norberto Cervantes, of Williamson, recently earned all-Atlantic region honors in the weight throw. The SUNY Oneonta junior recorded the third best throw for the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor track and field season.

Schae Clark, of Ontario, and Michael Zerniak II, of Wolcott, graduated in December 2019 from SUNY Delhi. Clark received a bachelor’s degree in event management and Zerniak earned an associate degree in residential construction.