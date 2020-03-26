The governor says New York's share of the $2T stimulus package will be insufficient

ALBANY — New York should expect $40 billion from the $2 trillion stimulus package agreed to early Wednesday by Congress and the Trump administration.

But the $3.1 billion that is headed to state government to deal with the largest coronavirus outbreak in the nation is "a drop in the bucket," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The money will include a check of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, which would total $15.5 billion to New Yorkers.

Cuomo and his staff ripped the stimulus plan, saying New York is getting back among the least in the nation — despite it being the virus' epicenter. Cuomo said the pandemic could mean the state is short at least $10 billion in revenue.

"This doesn't do it," Cuomo said of the money coming back to New York from Washington.

The money back to state government would be the second lowest amount in the nation as a percentage of its budget.

"This is despite the fact that New York State is incurring the greatest costs as we have the highest number of cases in the country," said Cuomo spokeswoman Dani Lever. "Compounding this inequity is the fact that New York State contributes more to the federal government than any other state in the nation. It is just another case of politics over sound policy."

Sen. Charles Schumer said the money is a good start for the state and not the last aid it will receive.

"Senator Schumer doesn’t disagree," said spokeswoman Allison Biasotti. "New York State certainly needs money but so do small business, the unemployed, and hospitals throughout the state which is why he’s proud to have pushed for tens of billions for them as well.”

Cuomo's remarks put Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, on the defensive after initially hailing the package as a win for the state.

Schumer said the money to New York will help unemployed workers, municipalities, and families struggling amid the surge of coronavirus cases. New York has by far the most confirmed cases in the nation.

"This is not a moment of celebration but rather one of necessity,” Schumer, the Senate's minority leader, said in a statement.

Gillibrand and Schumer both said the money is just a start.

"This bill is helpful, but it is just the first step," Gillibrand said on CNN. "This is going to be a very long-term crisis. It’s going to take months and months to get out of it."

Cuomo said New York has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 intensive care beds, but may need as many as 140,000 beds and 40,000 ICU beds.

After its expected passage in the Senate, the bill will go to the House for a vote before heading to Trump's desk.

What New York will get

Unemployment insurance: It increases the maximum unemployment benefit amount by $600 per week above one’s base unemployment compensation benefit and ensures that workers who are laid-off or out of work, on average, will receive their full pay for four months. It will mean about $15 billion to New York.

Money to New Yorkers: Payments of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples will go to New Yorkers, totaling $15.5 billion to New York.

Hospitals: A new grant program for hospitals and health care providers, as well as additional aid for Medicare.

Local aid: About $7.5 billion to New York governments, including $168 million to Westchester County; $159 million to Erie County; and $128 million to Monroe County.

Transit money: New York will get $4.35 billion to help its struggling transit system, including $3.8 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Small businesses: The stimulus package includes $375 billion for forgivable loans and grants to more than 2.2 million small businesses and thousands of non-profits. Small businesses that currently have over 19,000 existing loans will get six month of relief from having to pay them.