National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted William Card, of Newark, and Alexander Mack, of Red Creek, to new ranks.

Card was promoted to private first class and is assigned to the 105th Military Police Company.

Mack serves with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, and was promoted to sergeant first class.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Walworth resident promoted to Tops manager

Tops Friendly Markets recently promoted Joe D’Amico, of Walworth, to store manager of its Avon location.

D’Amico started his career at Tops in 2009 as a deli associate in Penfield. He worked at various Tops stores over the years as grocery manager and nonperishable operations manager.

D’Amico most recently served as assistant store manager for the Tops location in Farmington.